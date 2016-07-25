Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Market Loves Docile Fed

The Federal Reserve is conducting a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) meeting this week. At these FOMC meetings, “the Committee reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy, and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth.” That is a long-winded way of saying the Fed sets its interest-rate policy at these meetings.

If it seems like it has been less than six weeks since the last FOMC meeting, that is because it is. At the June 16 FOMC meeting, the Fed decided to put its next interest-rate increase on hold, when just 10 days earlier, consensus had centered on a hike in July. Looking at the market’s response in the five and a half weeks since June 16 suggests the market loves the docile stance the Fed has taken.

Despite having to contend with a 5.3% Brexit pullback in the middle of the period, the S&P 500 Index gained 5.0%. That may not seem like much, but it equates to 50% when extrapolated to a year and to 60% if compounding is included. The small-cap stocks of the Russell 2000 performed even better, gaining 5.7%. International stocks also benefited, especially emerging markets, where the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) jumped 8.9%.

All major segments of the bond market also posted gains. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) climbed 2.4%, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) gained 3.9%, SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) added 4.7%, and Vanguard Total International Bond (BNDX) moved 1.2% higher. Not to be left out of the action, gold bullion climbed 2.2%. All major asset classes advanced, and the 2.8% rise in the U.S. dollar makes the gains of the international stock and bond market all the more remarkable.

Trading in Fed Fund futures is now pointing to the next interest-rate increase occurring sometime in 2017. Given this backdrop, any indication from the FOMC this week that it is leaning toward an earlier date, could send markets in the other direction. No change in policy is expected at the conclusion of this week’s meeting, but scrutiny surrounding the positioning of the timing of the next rate increase is expected to be at or near an all-time high.

The ETF Dividend & Income model gained 0.4% for the week and is up 11.8% year to date. Top performers included SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +1.6%, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) +1.5%, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) +1.3%, and PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +1.2%. Laggards included iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) +0.1%, Guggenheim BulletShares 2017 HY Corp Bond (BSJH) +0.0%, and PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) -0.6%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model increased 0.3% for the week and is up 6.5% year to date. Top performers included SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +1.6%, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) +0.8%, Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) +0.7%, and Vanguard Total Market (VTI) +0.7%. Laggards included iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) -0.3%, SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) -0.8%, and United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) -2.2%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model grew 0.3% for the week and is up 6.5% year to date. Last week, the model sold PowerShares Preferred (PGX) for 2.2% gain including dividend payments and bought PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD). For the week, the top performers included iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF) +0.7%, PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) +0.7%, SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) +0.3%, iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) +0.3%, and iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) +0.3%. The laggards were iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) +0.1% and iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) 0.0%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 1.0% for the week and is up 7.6% year to date. For the week, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) increased 2.3%, Vanguard Utilities (VPU) grew 1.3%, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) gained 0.3%, and iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) advanced 0.2%.