Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Political Risks and Earnings

Overall, it was a good week for stocks. Emerging-market countries and ETFs were particularly strong, and you can see many of our emerging-market benchmarks are near the top of the one-week performance chart. Even iShares MSCI Turkey (TUR) was well on its way to a 6% gain for the week when something happened about a half-hour before the NYSE close on Friday. That “something” was early reports of a coup attempt getting underway in Turkey. The TUR ETF promptly plunged 3.9% before rebounding slightly in the last five minutes of trading. For the day, TUR closed 2.5% lower but still managed an impressive 3.4% gain for the week.

Over the weekend, we learned it was indeed a coup attempt—a failed coup attempt. The military sought to overthrow the government elected by the people, but the elected government is still in control today. Stocks are a different story. This morning, TUR opened 8.7% below its Friday close and 11.2% lower than its high for the week. The market holds many risks. One of those risks is political risk, and emerging markets are particularly vulnerable.

U.S. markets are holding up well, and while they appear to be immune from Turkish political risk, they have their own domestic political risks to contend with. This year’s election process is the most contentious in memory. Over the next two weeks, the two major political parties will be hosting their national conventions and officially “crowning” their chosen candidates for president. The candidates will then square-off and go after each other until the November election. Technically, the election will settle the debate about who will be our next president, but no matter who wins, it is also likely to leave half the population upset—a risk the market will endure.

Meanwhile, stocks are now facing another risk—earnings risk. We are moving into quarterly earnings season once again, and there will be the typical winners, losers, upside surprises, and disappointments. As usual, stock reactions will not be so much about what transpired last quarter as how those events stacked up against expectations and the outlook going forward.

The ETF Dividend & Income model gained 1.3% for the week and is up 11.3% year to date. PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) went ex-dividend at $0.142 per share, and PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) will pay $0.066 per share. Top performers included iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) +4.1%, PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) +3.4%, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) +2.9%, and CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) +2.4%. Laggards included PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +0.2%, Guggenheim BulletShares 2017 HY Corp Bond (BSJH) +0.2%, and PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) -0.1%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model increased 0.9% for the week and is up 6.2% year to date. Top performers included iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) +3.2%, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock (IXUS) +3.0%, Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) +1.9%, and Vanguard Total Market (VTI) +1.6%. Laggards included iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) -1.0%, Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) -1.0%, and SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) -1.5%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model grew 1.3% for the week and is up 8.2% year to date. PowerShares Preferred (PGX) went ex-dividend at $0.07 per share. It has slipped in the rankings, and therefore the model will sell it today and replace it with PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low Vlty (SPHD). For the week, the top performers included iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +3.1%, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) +2.0%, SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) +1.4%, and iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF) +1.2%. The laggards were iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) +1.0%, PowerShares Preferred (PGX) +0.1%, and iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) 0.0%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 0.5% for the week and is up 6.5% year to date. For the week, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) gained 1.6%, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) increased 1.1%, iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) advanced 0.3%, and Vanguard Utilities (VPU) slipped 0.9%.