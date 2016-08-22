Current Recommendations
Action Beneath The Surface
|Model / Changes / Holdings
|As of 8/19/16
|ETF Dividend & Income
Most recent recommendation on 4/25/16
Holdings: VIG, SPLV, HDV, PID, DVYE, MLPN, PCEF, RWO, TDIV, BSJH, BSJI, BSJJ, BSJK, and Cash
|-0.1% wk
|+12.3% ytd
|ETF Strategic Allocation
Most recent recommendation on 12/9/13
Holdings: BND, BWX, EMB, IEMG, IXUS, RWO, SJNK, TIP, USCI, VB, VQT, VTI, and Cash
|0.0% wk
|+7.5% ytd
|ETF Tactical Growth
Sell SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY)
Sell iShares MSCI ACWI Minnimum Volatility (ACWV)
Buy 14% PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB)
Buy 14% SPDR S&P China (GXC)
Holdings: IJS, SPHD, DES, DEM, IJR, SPHB, and GXC
|0.0% wk
|+8.5% ytd
|ETF Sector Rotation
Most recent recommendation on 8/8/16
Holdings: IHI, REM, EMLP, and SMH
|+0.1% wk
|+8.5% ytd
Commentary
Action Beneath The Surface
Looking at the major stock market benchmarks around the world, you might think there wasn’t any market action last week. The S&P 500 Index was flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the EAFE Index was flat. The NASDAQ Composite Index and the World Equity benchmark showed a little bit of life, as both posted “whopping” gains of 0.1%. Yes, markets were open, and NYSE volume actually saw a 19% jump from the prior week.
Of the 37 categories appearing in our one-week performance chart, 23 (62%) finished the week within 0.5% of where they started. While the majority produced little change, the performance chart has the characteristics of a “fat tail” distribution—flat across most of the middle with large changes visible at either end.
Commodities were up 3.8% and Telecom stocks were down 2.8% for a 6.6% spread. That is far different from the unchanged results prominent among major stock benchmarks. Looking just at stock sectors, there was a 5.4% difference between Energy and Telecom. Even after eliminating the extremes, the 3.2% performance gap between Materials and Real Estate is still significant.
Despite the appearance of calm in the markets, there is a lot going on below the surface. Among commodity ETFs, the United States Gasoline Fund (UGA) surged 8.5% on the week, while the iPath Bloomberg Cotton ETN (BAL) dropped 4.4%. On August 2, oil prices were trading slightly above $40 a barrel, but last Friday they closed above $49 for more than a 20% jump in less than three weeks. Investment factors are also displaying a large divergence in performance results, such as the high beta factor versus the momentum factor. Last week, PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) gained 2.4%, while the iShares Edge MSCU USA Momentum factor ETF (MTUM) lost 1.2%. The broad market returns are not telling the whole story.
The ETF Dividend & Income model lost 0.1% for the week and is up 12.3% year to date. Top performers included PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) +1.3%, CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) +1.3%, Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond (BSJK) +0.4%, and PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +0.3%. Laggards included PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) -0.6%, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) -0.8%, and SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -1.2%.
The ETF Strategic Allocation model was flat for the week and is up 7.5% year to date. Top performers included SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) +0.8%, United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) +0.7%, Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) +0.4%, and SPDR Barclay Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) +0.3%. Laggards included iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) -0.1%, Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) -0.2%, and Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -1.2%.
The ETF Tactical Growth model was unchanged for the week and is up 8.5% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) for a 9.2% profit and bought iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) with a 14% allocation. Today, the model will sell SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) and buy 14% PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB). It will also sell iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) and buy 14% SPDR S&P China (GXC).
For the week, the top performers included iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +0.8%, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) +0.6%, WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES) +0.4%, and PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) 0.0%. The laggards were WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) -0.1%, SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) -0.2%, and iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) -1.2%.
The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 0.1% for the week and is up 8.5% year to date. For the week, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH) increased 1.6%, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) gained 0.2%, iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) shed 0.4%, and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) lost 1.0%.
