Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Action Beneath The Surface

Looking at the major stock market benchmarks around the world, you might think there wasn’t any market action last week. The S&P 500 Index was flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the EAFE Index was flat. The NASDAQ Composite Index and the World Equity benchmark showed a little bit of life, as both posted “whopping” gains of 0.1%. Yes, markets were open, and NYSE volume actually saw a 19% jump from the prior week.

Of the 37 categories appearing in our one-week performance chart, 23 (62%) finished the week within 0.5% of where they started. While the majority produced little change, the performance chart has the characteristics of a “fat tail” distribution—flat across most of the middle with large changes visible at either end.

Commodities were up 3.8% and Telecom stocks were down 2.8% for a 6.6% spread. That is far different from the unchanged results prominent among major stock benchmarks. Looking just at stock sectors, there was a 5.4% difference between Energy and Telecom. Even after eliminating the extremes, the 3.2% performance gap between Materials and Real Estate is still significant.

Despite the appearance of calm in the markets, there is a lot going on below the surface. Among commodity ETFs, the United States Gasoline Fund (UGA) surged 8.5% on the week, while the iPath Bloomberg Cotton ETN (BAL) dropped 4.4%. On August 2, oil prices were trading slightly above $40 a barrel, but last Friday they closed above $49 for more than a 20% jump in less than three weeks. Investment factors are also displaying a large divergence in performance results, such as the high beta factor versus the momentum factor. Last week, PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) gained 2.4%, while the iShares Edge MSCU USA Momentum factor ETF (MTUM) lost 1.2%. The broad market returns are not telling the whole story.

The ETF Dividend & Income model lost 0.1% for the week and is up 12.3% year to date. Top performers included PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) +1.3%, CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) +1.3%, Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond (BSJK) +0.4%, and PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +0.3%. Laggards included PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) -0.6%, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) -0.8%, and SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -1.2%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model was flat for the week and is up 7.5% year to date. Top performers included SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) +0.8%, United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) +0.7%, Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) +0.4%, and SPDR Barclay Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) +0.3%. Laggards included iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) -0.1%, Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) -0.2%, and Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -1.2%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model was unchanged for the week and is up 8.5% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) for a 9.2% profit and bought iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) with a 14% allocation. Today, the model will sell SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) and buy 14% PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB). It will also sell iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) and buy 14% SPDR S&P China (GXC).

For the week, the top performers included iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +0.8%, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) +0.6%, WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES) +0.4%, and PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) 0.0%. The laggards were WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) -0.1%, SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) -0.2%, and iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) -1.2%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 0.1% for the week and is up 8.5% year to date. For the week, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH) increased 1.6%, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) gained 0.2%, iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) shed 0.4%, and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) lost 1.0%.