Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Emerging Markets Moving Higher

Emerging markets are on a roll, a good roll. Latin American stocks have been doing well most of the year. The iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) is posting a whopping 38% year-to-date gain despite suffering through a nearly 14% sell-off in January and another 12% correction in May. The fund is now up more than 60% from its January low.

China is also starting to come alive and is sitting at the top of our one-week performance chart today with an impressive 3.9% gain. The SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) has been keeping pace with its Latin American counterpart the past month, but the same cannot be said about the earlier part of the year. GXC began the year on a sour note and was down more than 20% by mid-February. The year was just getting started, and GXC was already in bear-market territory. This was on top of a massive decline in 2015 that left the fund more than 39% below its 2015 peak by the time it hit bottom. To its credit, GXC has climbed more than 30% from its nadir and broke into positive territory a week ago.

ETFs targeting other key emerging-market countries are also posting nice gains. VanEck Vectors Russia (RSX) is up 26% for the year, iShares MSCI South Africa (EZA) has gained 31%, and iShares India 50 (INDY) has moved 10% higher. And it’s not just stocks. Emerging-market bonds are also along for the ride.

To attract foreign investors, most emerging-market nations issue bonds in U.S. dollars. This shifts the foreign currency risk away from U.S. dollar–based investors and onto the issuing nation. The iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Debt (EMB) is a good example. Our ETF Strategic Allocation model holds this ETF, and the fund has posted a better than 14% total return so far in 2016. It is also possible to buy ETFs holding emerging-market bonds issued in their own local currencies, such as the VanEck Vectors JPMorgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC). It is up 16% this year, but it underperformed EMB in each of the five prior years.

For now, emerging markets are hitting on all cylinders, but investors need to keep in mind they hold more risk than typical investments and need to be closely monitored.

The ETF Dividend & Income model gained 0.6% for the week and is up 12.4% year to date. Top performers included iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) +2.4%, PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) +1.4%, CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) +1.0%, and PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +0.9%. Laggards included PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) +0.2%, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) +0.1%, and SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -0.1%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model increased 0.5% for the week and is up 7.5% year to date. Top performers included iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) +2.2%, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock (IXUS) +2.0%, iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (EMB) +1.6%, and SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) +0.9%. Laggards included Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -0.1%, Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) -0.2%, and United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) -1.0%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model grew 0.3% for the week and is up 8.5% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF) for a 2.7% profit and bought WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM). Today, the model will sell iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) and buy iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) with a 14% allocation.

For the week, the top performers included WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) +1.9%, iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) +0.8%, PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) +0.2%, and SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) +0.1%. The laggards were iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) 0.0%, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) -0.4%, and WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES) -0.4%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 0.6% for the week and is up 8.4% year to date. Last week, the model sold Vanguard Utilities (VPU) for a 4% loss and used the proceeds buy VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH). For the week, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) gained 1.6%, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH) increased 0.8%, iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) advanced 0.2%, and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) was flat.