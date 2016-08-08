Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Employment Reports Spur Stocks

The monthly jobs reports have produced both upside and downside surprises the past few months. Friday’s release of the July report seems to be of the upside variety, with employers adding 255,000 jobs and many citizens moving back into the labor force. Stocks reacted positively, and bonds generated a negative response. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 191 points higher on the day, while long-term bond prices slumped more than 1%.

The Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) fell 1.4% on Friday and was down 3.2% for the week. With a current SEC yield of just 2.3%, last week’s plunge wiped out more than 16 months of dividends. I hope that you do not believe long-term Treasury bonds represent a safe investment. The 10-year Treasury yield moved back above 1.6% in early trading today. While this represents a significant upward move from early July, when it was below 1.4%, it is still quite low from a historical perspective.

With two back-to-back strong job reports, after a miserable May report, the focus is now back on when the Fed might make its next interest-rate hike. There is no FOMC meeting this month, but Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole confab is scheduled for late August. Fed watchers will be paying close attention.

Emerging-market stocks made strong gains last week, as did U.S. technology and financial stocks. Utilities and equity REITS saw declines as traders sold high-yielding equities securities in order to reallocate their holdings toward more aggressive areas of the market. It’s not all clear sailing for stocks though, as weak 1.0% GDP growth for the first half of the year is a concern.

The ETF Dividend & Income model gained 0.1% for the week and is up 11.7% year to date. The four Guggenheim BulletShares ETFs went ex-dividend, with the 2017 ETF (BSJH) paying $0.0779 per share, 2018 (BSJI) $0.087, 2019 (BSJJ) $0.0982, and 2020 (BSJK) $0.0968.

Top performers included iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) +1.6%, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) +0.6%, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) +0.5%, and PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) 0.5%. Laggards included iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) -0.4%, PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) -0.7%, and SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -1.6%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model decreased 0.1% for the week and is up 7.0% year to date. The following ETFs went ex-dividend: Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) $0.16546 per share, Barclays Short-Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) $0.137607, iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (EMB) $0.500628, and iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) $0.461026.

Top performers included iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) +1.2%, SPDR Barclays Short-Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) +0.7%, United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) +0.5%, and Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) +0.4%. Laggards included iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) -0.6%, SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) -0.8%, and SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -1.6%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model shrunk 0.4% for the week and is up 8.2% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) for a nice 12.7% profit and purchased a 14% position in WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES). Today, the model will sell iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF) and allocate 14% to WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM).

For the week, the top performers included iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +0.3%, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) +0.1%, WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES) 0.0%, and SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) -0.3%. The laggards were iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) -0.5%, iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF) -0.7%, and PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) -1.3%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model declined 0.2% for the week and is up 7.8% year to date. Today, the model will sell Vanguard Utilities (VPU) and then use the proceeds and available cash to establish a new position of about 23.4% in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH). For the week, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) increased 1.8%, iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) advanced 0.5%, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) slipped 0.6%, and Vanguard Utilities (VPU) fell 2.5%.