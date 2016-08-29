Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Interest Rates to Rise—Not Go Negative

Central banks around the world have put themselves in unprecedented territory by continuing to lower interest rates past the point when they reached zero. The concept of negative interest rates is somewhat tough to grasp, and not everyone is convinced they will have the intended effect of spurring personal and commercial lending.

The first thing to understand about negative interest rates is that they are not available to you and me. No one is going to pay us to borrow money. Instead, negative rates take the form of a fee that central banks charge to other banks to hold money overnight. The thinking behind this concept is that these banks will then want to lend money to businesses and consumers and earn a nice return instead a paying fee to the central banks.

Although no one is going to pay us to borrow, there are examples of U.S. citizens receiving negative returns on their cash. There have been a few instances of 90-day T-bills maturing at values less than they were auctioned for. Additionally, many bank customers have experienced a type of negative interest rate with the bank not paying any interest on balances and charging fees for providing basic services. Add inflation to the mix, and it creates a scenario where many people have experienced real negative rates.

The Fed’s annual retreat to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, took place Thursday through Saturday of last week. The topic of “Negative Nominal Interest Rates” was front and center on the agenda. However, Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen signaled that the Fed was prepared to raise rates, perhaps as early as the September FOMC meeting. Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, went on record saying, “I’m treating [negative rates] as an experiment that we have the luxury to watch from a distance.” It looks like the U.S. will avoid being part of the experiment for now.

This upcoming weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. Monday’s observance of the Labor Day holiday will push back our next scheduled update to Tuesday, September 6.

The ETF Dividend & Income model lost 0.7% for the week and is up 11.5% year to date. CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) went ex-dividend at $0.3507 per share. Top performers included PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +0.2%, Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond (BSJK) +0.1%, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) -0.2%, and SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) -0.6%. Laggards included PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) -1.1%, CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) -1.1%, and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) -3.1%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model decreased 0.5% for the week and is up 6.9% year to date. Top performers included SPDR Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) +0.1%, Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) -0.2%, Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) -0.2%, and United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) -0.2%. Laggards included iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock (IXUS) -1.2%, SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) -1.2%, and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) -2.1%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model shed 0.4% for the week and is up 8.1% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) for an 11.5% profit and SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) for a 16.9% gain. The proceeds were used to establish new 14% positions in PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) and SPDR S&P China (GXC).

For the week, the top performers included iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) +0.4%, WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES) +0.2%, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +0.1%, and PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) -0.1%. The laggards were PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) -0.7%, SPDR S&P China (GXC) -1.5%, and WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) -2.6%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model declined 0.7% for the week and is up 7.8% year to date. For the week, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH) increased 0.5%, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) lost 0.4%, iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) shed 0.7%, and First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) declined 1.9%.