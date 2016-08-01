Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Seasonality Gone Astray

Do you remember when the Labor Day weekend used to mark the end of summer? It was once a major calendar delineation that some would claim was second only to the annual January 1 rollover of the calendar. Along with the end of summer, it signified back to school for students, back to work for employees, and the start of the year’s final stretch for businesses.

Researchers have extensively studied various seasonality patterns. Stock and commodity traders have systems in place that try to exploit the seasonal tendencies in stock and commodity groups. One of the biggest believers in seasonal disruptions of data streams is the U.S. government. A tag that reads “seasonally adjusted” accompanies many of the government’s countless statistics.

What happens when seasonal demarcations change? I’m not talking about the calendar designations of solstice and equinox events, but changes in human seasonal behavior. As mentioned earlier, Labor Day used to mark the end of summer and back to school time. However, there was a school bus outside my window this morning, and it wasn’t just a test run. Today, August 1, is the first day of school where I live. Perhaps it is where you live too, or maybe it won’t occur for another week or two. If you actually have to wait until after Labor Day, consider yourself lucky.

This five-week calendar shift affects a wide range of industries. The traditional back-to-school shopping period now arrives weeks earlier than before. This forward shift of a major retailing period by more than a month has ripple effects. Finished goods must be on shelves earlier than before, manufacturers need to move up their schedules, and raw goods (commodities) will see a shift in seasonal demand. For taxing authorities, their tax-free weekends will now likely occur in an earlier month.

The leisure industry also has seasonal patterns that will be impacted by this shift. Businesses catering to summertime leisure activities are losing much of their once-guaranteed steady stream of August customers. In the southern part of the country, sending kids back to school during the hottest month of the year creates a financial burden on the schools as their air-conditioning systems work overtime. This, in turn, has a seasonal effect on electrical utility providers by increasing demand in August, which is already the peak-demand month for most electric utilities.

Yes, there are seasonality patterns in many data streams. However, seasonality, like the weather, is subject to change.

The ETF Dividend & Income model lost 0.2% for the week and is up 11.5% year to date. Top performers included First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) +1.5%, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) +1.4%, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +1.1%, and PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +0.7%. Laggards included PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) -0.7%, iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) -1.4%, and CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) -1.4%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model increased 0.5% for the week and is up 7.1% year to date. Top performers included SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) +2.6%, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock (IXUS) +1.2%, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +1.1%, and iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) +0.7%. Laggards included iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (EMB) 0.0%, Barclays ETN+ S&P VEQTOR ETN (VQT) -0.2%, and SPDR Barclays Short-Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) -0.5%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model grew 0.1% for the week and is up 8.6% year to date. Strength among dividend payers is shifting toward the smaller capitalization companies. Therefore, the model will sell iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) and purchase a 14% position in WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES). For the week, the top performers included iShares Global Infrastructure (IGF) +0.7%, PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) +0.6%, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (IJJ) +0.4%, and iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +0.3%. The laggards were iShares MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (ACWV) +0.2%, SPDR S&P Dividends (SDY) 0.0%, and iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) -1.4%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 0.3% for the week and is up 7.9% year to date. For the week, iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) advanced 2.3%, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) increased 0.9%, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) slipped 0.8%, and Vanguard Utilities (VPU) fell 1.2%.