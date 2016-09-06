Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Another Calendar Turn and Labor Report

August officially ended last Wednesday, and summer isn’t over until the autumnal equinox occurs on September 22. However, don’t get hung up on these minor technicalities. Although the calendars may be saying something else, in the mind of most Americans, summer ended yesterday when the Labor Day weekend concluded. Today, it’s back to work and the start of the year’s final period—the four-month sprint to close out 2016.

With everyone focused on the weekend, the shift from August to September went mostly unnoticed. However, because it was the first Friday of the month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics still had a job to do: release the employment reports. Employers added 151,000 jobs in August. While this was below the expectations for a 170,000 to 180,000 increase, and well below the 270,000 pace of the prior two months, it seems to be a perfectly acceptable number to most economists. The primary reason for this new acceptability standard is the belief that only 100,000 new jobs per month are needed to keep pace with population growth at this point in the economic cycle.

Markets were not sure how to interpret the jobs report, so they reacted in all directions. U.S. stocks shot higher at first, then faded for most of the day before moving higher in the final hours. International stocks also jumped at the open, but contrary to their domestic counterparts, they were able hold their opening gains and improve upon them throughout the day. It was just another day in the U.S. Treasury market. Yields climbed in the morning, fell in the afternoon, but stayed within Thursday’s trading band the whole day.

This month’s FOMC meeting concludes September 21, the official last full day of summer. Fed watchers are now uncertain as to whether or not interest-rate policy will change with the seasons.

The ETF Dividend & Income model gained 0.7% for the week and is up 12.3% year to date. The four Guggenheim BulletShares ETFs went ex-dividend, with the 2017 ETF (BSJH) paying $0.0892 per share, 2018 (BSJI) $0.0977, 2019 (BSJJ) $0.1099, and 2020 (BSJK) $0.1117.

Top performers included PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) +1.4%, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +1.1%, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) +1.1%, and PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) +1.0%. Laggards included Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) +0.6%, Guggenheim BulletShares 2017 High Yield Corporate Bond (BSJH) +0.1%, and PowerShares CEF Income Composite (PCEF) +0.1%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model increased 0.6% for the week and is up 7.5% year to date. The following ETFs went ex-dividend: Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) $0.16591 per share, Barclays Short-Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) $0.141008, iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (EMB) $0.491799, and iShares TIPS Bond (TIP) $0.418042.

Top performers included iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock (IXUS) +1.8%, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) +1.7%, Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) +1.3%, and SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +1.1%. Laggards included Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) +0.2%, SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond (BWX) -0.9%, and United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) -1.3%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model grew 1.1% for the week and is up 9.3% year to date. Today, the model will sell PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) and buy a 14% allocation of PowerShares S&P SmallCap Low Volatility (XSLV).

For the week, the top performers included SPDR S&P China (GXC) +2.8%, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) +1.4%, WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES) +1.1%, and iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +1.1%. The laggards were PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) +0.7%, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) +0.6%, and PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) +0.2%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 1.0% for the week and is up 8.9% year to date. Today, we will sell First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP). Using the proceeds and available cash, the model will initiate a 24.8% position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense (ITA). For the week, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) jumped 2.1%, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH) increased 1.0%, First Trust N.A. Energy Infrastructure (EMLP) gained 0.7%, and iShares US Medical Devices (IHI) added 0.5%.