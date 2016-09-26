Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

New and improved All Star Investor arriving soon

Our new website is already up and running at AllStarInvestor.com. The next issue of our newsletter is scheduled to be published this Thursday (9/29/16), and it will contain the initial recommendations that our new model portfolios will purchase at the market’s close on Friday (9/30/16).

My goal with All Star Investor is simple: I want to provide you with improved investment options and an enhanced user experience to help you navigate the daunting challenges of ETF investing. I have extended everyone’s subscription expiration date by 30 days as a small token of my appreciation for your patience as we roll out these changes (and possibly disrupt your normal weekly routine).

We’re adding a new lineup of ETF investment strategies employing smart-beta techniques:

Tactical Fixed Income : Designed to provide current income and risk mitigation when interest rates start to rise.

: Designed to provide current income and risk mitigation when interest rates start to rise. Global Multi-Asset Income : Seeks income opportunities around the globe beyond those offered by traditional fixed-income portfolio while managing risk.

: Seeks income opportunities around the globe beyond those offered by traditional fixed-income portfolio while managing risk. Factor Rotation : Takes a deep dive into the world of smart-beta investing by tactically allocating to the best-performing factor, event-driven, theme-based, and smart-beta ETFs.

: Takes a deep dive into the world of smart-beta investing by tactically allocating to the best-performing factor, event-driven, theme-based, and smart-beta ETFs. Sector Rotation : This is where our service began more than 25 years ago, and the ever-expanding world of ETFs provides even more opportunities to evolve.

: This is where our service began more than 25 years ago, and the ever-expanding world of ETFs provides even more opportunities to evolve. International Rotation: ETFs have opened up a vast new world of international investing, with numerous single-country, regional, and smart-beta products requiring a risk-managed approach that this model seeks to provide.

As part of these changes, the mutual fund rankings, voice hotline, and three of the current model portfolios will be going away. In addition to bringing you all of the details about our model portfolios, the new website is ”mobile friendly,” making it easier to access for investors on the go. Additional details about the changes are available here.

Commentary

Last week, the FOMC decided to leave interest rates alone for now. The Fed’s next meeting is a week before the election, making it a highly unlikely time for a change. Therefore, look to the December 14 FOMC meeting for the possibility of an interest-rate hike.

The ETF Dividend & Income model gained 1.8% for the week and is up 11.8% year to date. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) went ex-dividend at $0.163 per share. Top performers included CS X-Links Cushing MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPN) +4.1%, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend (DVYE) +3.6%, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +3.6%, and PowerShares International Dividend Achievers (PID) +2.4%. Laggards included First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend (TDIV) +0.8% and Guggenheim BulletShares 2017 High Yield Bond (BSJH) +0.3%.

The ETF Strategic Allocation model increased 1.6% for the week and is up 7.4% year to date. Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) went ex-dividend at $0.539 per shares, and Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) will pay $0.572. Top performers included SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate (RWO) +3.6%, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock (IXUS) +2.9%, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) +2.7%, and Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) +2.3%. Laggards included United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI) +0.7%, Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) +0.4%, and Barclays ETN+ S&P VEQTOR ETN (VQT) -0.3%.

The ETF Tactical Growth model grew 2.3% for the week and is up 9.5% year to date. The top performers included WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) +2.9%, WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend (DES) +2.8%, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (IJS) +2.7%, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Low Volatility (XSLV) +2.7%, and iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) +2.6%. The laggards were SPDR S&P China (GXC) +1.9% and PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) +0.8%.

The ETF Sector Rotation model advanced 1.6% for the week and is up 7.0% year to date. First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas (FCG) went ex-dividend at $0.0212 per share. For the week, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) gained 2.8%, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense (ITA) advanced 2.7%, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor (SMH) climbed 0.6%, and First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas (FCG) increased 0.2%.