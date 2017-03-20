Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Taking Profits in Regional Banks

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking (KRE) has been a stellar performer, gaining about 30% since the Sector Rotation model purchased it on October 10, 2016. Today, the model is going to lock in those profits, but it is not abandoning the Financials sector entirely. Instead, it is moving to broader coverage of the sector with iShares U.S. Financial Services (IYG), which has just a 6% exposure to the regional banking industry. Here are brief descriptions of the ETFs the models are purchasing today:

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal (HYD) tracks an index that targets the performance of the U.S. dollar denominated high-yield long-term tax-exempt bond market. The 4.4% yield and upward momentum of this ETF make it attractive for tax-deferred as well as taxable accounts. It has more than 1,300 holdings, $1.8 billion in assets, and an expense ratio of 0.35% (HYD webpage).

SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) represents all of the U.S.-listed common stocks of companies in the biotechnology subindustry. It follows a modified-equal-weight index, with 24 stocks receiving a nominal weight of 2.5% each, and the remaining 72 holdings getting smaller allocations. The ETF has $3.2 billion in assets and an expense ratio of 0.35% (XBI webpage).

iShares U.S. Financial Services (IYG) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Services Index, which is composed of U.S. investment banks, commercial banks, asset managers, credit card companies, and securities exchanges. It has $1.2 billion in assets, a current yield of 1.2%, and an expense ratio of 0.44% (IYG webpage).

iShares MSCI South Africa (EZA) tracks an index designed to encompass 85% of South Africa’s equity market. Its sector breakdown includes Consumer Discretionary 35%, Financials 32%, Consumer Staples 9%, Telecom 7%, and Materials 6%. The ETF has 55 cap-weighted holdings, $437 million in assets, a current yield of 2.2%, and an expense ratio of 0.63% (EZA webpage).

The Tactical Fixed Income model was up 0.5% for the week and is up 1.6% year to date. PowerShares Preferred (PGX) went ex-dividend at $0.06918 per share. Last week, the model sold Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) for a 0.8% loss. Today, it will use those proceeds to establish a 20% position in VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal (HYD). Weekly returns consisted of PowerShares Preferred (PGX) +1.4%, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities (CWB) +0.7%, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) +0.4%, and SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan (SRLN) 0.0%.

The Global Multi-Asset Income model gained 1.5% for the week and is up 4.1% year to date. PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) went ex-dividend at $0.121 per share, and SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) will pay $0.437348. Weekly returns consisted of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) +4.4%, SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) +1.0%, First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income (MDIV) +1.0%, PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) +0.8%, and PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite (PBP) 0.0%.

The Factor Rotation model advanced 0.3% for the week and is up 1.3% year to date. Last week, the model sold PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) for a 0.2% loss and used the proceeds to buy VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT), which is now showing a 0.3% loss. For the week, Global X Guru Index (GURU) gained 0.7% and First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX (FTA) was flat.

The Sector Rotation model increased 0.5% for the week and is up 2.6% year to date. Last week, the model sold Vanguard Materials (VAW) for a 0.3% gain and bought iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB), which is now showing a 2.0% profit. Today, the model will sell SPDR S&P Regional Banking (KRE) for about a 30% profit and ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPI) at about a 5% loss. It will use the proceeds to establish 25% positions in SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) and iShares U.S. Financial Services (IYG). For the week, iShares PHLX Semiconductor (SOXX) advanced 1.4%, SPDR S&P Regional Banking (KRE) pulled back 0.5%, and ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure ETN (MLPI) fell 1.0%.

The International Rotation model grew 2.3% for the week and is up 3.4% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares MSCI Brazil Capped (EWZ) at a 1.0% loss and iShares Latin America 40 (ILF) for a 5.0% loss. It used the proceeds to buy iShares MSCI Spain (EWP) and WisdomTree India Earnings (EPI). Both are off to a good start, showing gains of 3.1% and 0.6%, respectively. Today, the model will sell WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity (DXJ) for about an 11.8% profit and buy 20% in iShares MSCI South Africa (EZA). Returns for positions held throughout the week were iShares MSCI Poland Capped (EPOL) +6.0% WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity (HEDJ) +1.4%, and WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity (DXJ) -1.1%.