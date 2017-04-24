Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Small-Cap Stocks Moving Sideways

The small-cap stocks of the Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) top the one-week performance chart today. It’s always heartening to see the small caps performing well, as that is usually a bullish sign for the overall market. However, a chart of IWM stretching back to early December reveals that small-cap stocks have gone nowhere—they are distinctly in a sideways pattern. The range has been rather tight, with last week’s move taking IWM from near the bottom to about the middle of its recent trend channel. Today’s bounce pushes it toward the upper end.

Meanwhile, commodities, primarily crude oil, took one on the chin last week. Crude oil is trading lower again this morning and is now below $50 a barrel. Last week, its decline took Energy stocks lower, but today, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) is breaking ranks and trading higher.

Today’s new purchases by the ETF models include the following:

Vanguard REIT (VNQ) invests in U.S.-listed real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies owning office buildings, hotels, and other real property. Its current distribution yield is 3.9%, and it has an expense ratio of 0.12% (VNQ webpage).

invests in U.S.-listed real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are companies owning office buildings, hotels, and other real property. Its current distribution yield is 3.9%, and it has an expense ratio of 0.12% (VNQ webpage). iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) targets a subset of REITs that hold U.S. residential and commercial mortgages that are classified as belonging to the Financials sector instead of Real Estate. Its current distribution yield is 9.7%, and it has an expense ratio of 0.48% (REM webpage).

targets a subset of REITs that hold U.S. residential and commercial mortgages that are classified as belonging to the Financials sector instead of Real Estate. Its current distribution yield is 9.7%, and it has an expense ratio of 0.48% (REM webpage). iShares North American Tech-Software (IGV) holds a portfolio of software companies with about 98% from the U.S. and less than 2% from Canada. Its largest holdings include Adobe Systems (ADBE) 9.1%, Oracle (ORCL) 8.7%, Microsoft (MSFT) 8.4%, and Salesforce.com (CRM) 8.4%. IGV has an expense ratio of 0.47% (IGV webpage).

The Tactical Fixed Income model was up 0.4% for the week and is up 3.2% year to date. Last week, the model sold SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) for a 4.0% gain and bought Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corp Bond (VCIT), which is showing a 0.1% gain. Weekly returns consisted of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities (CWB) +1.0%, PowerShares Preferred (PGX) +0.4%, VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal (HYD) +0.2%, and PIMCO Total Return Active (BOND) +0.2%.

The Global Multi-Asset Income model gained 0.4% for the week and is up 3.5% year to date. Last week, the model sold PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite (PBP) for a 4.1% gain and PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) for a 6.0% profit. The model replaced them with YieldShares High Income (YYY) and CS X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI), and they are up 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. CS X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) went ex-dividend at $0.0278 per share, and First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income (MDIV) will pay $0.0616.

Today, the model will sell WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) for about a 0.3% gain and buy the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ). Weekly returns consisted of PowerShares Preferred (PGX) +0.4%, First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income (MDIV) +0.4%, and WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) -0.4%.

The Factor Rotation model advanced 1.0% for the week and is up 0.6% year to date. For the week, Global X Guru Index (GURU) advanced 1.5%, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) gained 1.2%, and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets (EEMV) increased 0.4%.

The Sector Rotation model increased 0.7% for the week and is down 1.0% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares PHLX Semiconductor (SOXX) for a 7.0% profit and bought Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate (VNQI), which is down 0.7%. Today, the model will sell SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) and iShares U.S. Financial Services (IYG). Both were down about 4% as of last Friday. The model will replace them with allocations of 25% to iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped (REM) and 24.4% (remaining proceeds) to iShares North American Tech-Software (IGV). For the week, iShares U.S. Financial Services (IYG) increased 1.8%, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) advanced 1.3%, and SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) slipped 0.7%.

The International Rotation model added 0.6% for the week and is up 1.4% year to date. Individual position returns for the week were iShares MSCI Poland Capped (EPOL) +2.6%, iShares MSCI Spain (EWP) +2.0%, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity (HEDJ) +0.1%, WisdomTree India Earnings (EPI) -0.2%, and iShares MSCI Chili Capped (ECH) -1.7%.