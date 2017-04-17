Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Yes, Virginia, You Can Get Income from Gold

One of the criticisms about investing in gold is that gold doesn’t pay any dividends. However, that is old-school thinking, because, for the past four years, it has been easy for investors to get exposure to gold while receiving income from the same investment. The CS X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) is an exchange-traded note issued by Credit Suisse. ETNs are similar to ETFs in that they have a share creation/redemption mechanism to meet investor demand and to arbitrage the trading price to the underlying net asset value. However, ETNs are bonds (debt obligations) of the issuer (Credit Suisse in the case of GLDI) and therefore carry additional credit risk.

GLDI’s daily return is linked to the performance of the Credit Suisse NASDAQ Gold FLOWS 103 Index, which implements a “covered call” strategy by taking a long position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and then selling call options on its position that are approximately 3% out of the money. The income received from selling the calls is paid monthly, and these payments are currently producing an annualized yield of 8.2%. GLDI has an expense ratio of 0.65%, and the Global Multi-Asset Income model is buying it today (GLDI webpage). Other ETFs the models are buying include the following:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corp Bond (VCIT) targets investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity of 5-10 years. It has a current yield of 3.3% and a 0.07% expense ratio (VCIT webpage).

targets investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds with a dollar-weighted average maturity of 5-10 years. It has a current yield of 3.3% and a 0.07% expense ratio (VCIT webpage). YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) holds a portfolio of closed-end funds selected for their yield, price discount, and liquidity. It has a current yield of 7.0%, a management fee of 0.50%, and an acquired fund expense of 1.36%, for a total expense ratio of 1.86% (YYY webpage).

holds a portfolio of closed-end funds selected for their yield, price discount, and liquidity. It has a current yield of 7.0%, a management fee of 0.50%, and an acquired fund expense of 1.36%, for a total expense ratio of 1.86% (YYY webpage). Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate (VNQI) invests in international real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate equities from developed and emerging markets. It has an expense ratio of 0.15% (VNQI webpage).

The Tactical Fixed Income model was flat for the week and is up 2.7% year to date. Last week the model sold SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan (SRLN) for a 2.3% return and bought PIMCO Total Return Active (BOND), which is up 0.5%. Today, the model will sell SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) for about a 3.4% gain and use the proceeds to buy about a 19.8% position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corp Bond (VCIT). PowerShares Preferred (PGX) went ex-dividend at $0.06957 per share. Weekly returns consisted of VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal (HYD) +0.6%, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) -0.1%, PowerShares Preferred (PGX) -0.1%, and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities (CWB) -0.7%.

The Global Multi-Asset Income model lost 0.4% for the week and is up 3.1% year to date. Last week, the model sold SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) for a 5.8% profit and bought PowerShares Preferred (PGX), which is down 0.3%. Today, the model will sell PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite (PBP) for about a 3.7% gain and PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) for about a 5.0% profit. The model will replace them with 20% allocations to YieldShares High Income (YYY) and CS X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI). PowerShares Preferred (PGX) went ex-dividend at $0.06957 per share. Weekly returns consisted of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income (MDIV) -0.2%, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend (DEM) -0.3%, PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) -0.3%, and PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite (PBP) -0.8%.

The Factor Rotation model was down 0.6% for the week and is down 0.5% year to date. For the week, iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets (EEMV) shed 0.2%, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) fell 0.7%, and Global X Guru Index (GURU) declined 0.8%.

The Sector Rotation model decreased 0.9% for the week and is down 1.6% year to date. Today, the model will sell iShares PHLX Semiconductor (SOXX) to lock in a 5.7% gain and then use the proceeds and available cash to buy a 23.8% stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate (VNQI). For the week, SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) gained 1.7%, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) advanced 0.5%, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) fell 2.7%, and iShares PHLX Semiconductor (SOXX) fell 3.9%.

The International Rotation model lost 1.4% for the week and is up 0.8% year to date. Last week, the model sold iShares MSCI South Africa (EZA) for a 10.7% loss and bought iShares MSCI Chili Capped (ECH), which is off 0.5%. Individual position returns for the week were WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity (HEDJ) -0.9%, WisdomTree India Earnings (EPI) -0.9%, iShares MSCI Poland Capped (EPOL) -1.9%, and iShares MSCI Spain (EWP) -2.1%.