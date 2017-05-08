Note: New recommendations recorded at the closing price on the day recommendation is made. You may place trades as soon as you receive this update.

Commentary

Macron defeats Le Pen

Sunday’s presidential election in France marked a big win for supporters of the eurozone. Emmanuel Macron won the election, defeating French nationalist Marine Le Pen with 66% of the vote. This bodes well for euro believers, as President-elect Macron will likely strive to work closely with the other European economic powerhouses, like Germany, in an effort to bring much needed reform. Nevertheless, Macron’s presidency will not be easy, with some of his core policy provisions differing strongly from Germany’s. French relations with the U.S. will kick off when Donald Trump meets with Mr. Macron at the NATO summit later this month.

Global markets are relatively flat following the election, with U.S. indices down slightly and most European indices down less than a percent. The French election is a classic situation of buying into an event and selling after. This activity comes on the heels of a generally flat week with relatively light volumes. U.S. markets were led by Information Technology, up 1.4%, and held down by Telecommunications, down 1.2%.

The All-Star Investor models experienced little need to adjust allocations. All of the models maintained their current holdings, with the exception of Global Multi-Asset Income, which is up 2.9% year-to-date and will be selling the First Trust Multi-Asset Dividend Income ETF (MDIV) and buying a position weighted 16.9% in the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). These position adjustments will be made as of today’s close.

International Rotation experienced the best week, up 2.5%, bringing its year-to-date change up 7.3%. International Rotation was led by strong performance from the iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, which was up more than 6%. The WisdomTree International Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ) also had a strong week, up 3.5%. Today, some of these funds are experiencing a selloff in response to the French elections – the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF is down about 2%.

For more information on model performance, please refer to the table at the top of the page.

