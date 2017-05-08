Current Recommendations
|Model / Changes / Holdings
|As of 5/05/17
|Tactical Fixed Income
Most recent new recommendation on 4/17/17Holdings: CWB, PGX, HYD, BOND, and VCIT
|-0.2% wk
|+3.0% ytd
|Global Multi-Asset Income
Sell First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income (MDIV)
Buy ~16.9% iShares International Select Dividend (IDV)Holdings: IDV, PGX, YYY, GLDI, and VNQ
|-0.7% wk
|+2.9% ytd
|Factor Rotation
Most recent new recommendation on 3/27/17Holdings: GURU, MOAT, and EEMV
|+0.5% wk
|+2.6% ytd
|Sector Rotation
Most recent new recommendation on 4/24/17Holdings: ITB, VNQI, REM, and IGV
|+0.2% wk
|+0.7% ytd
|International Rotation
Most recent new recommendation on 5/1/17Holdings: EPOL, HEDJ, EWP, EPI, and TUR
|+2.5% wk
|+7.3% ytd
Commentary
Macron defeats Le Pen
Sunday’s presidential election in France marked a big win for supporters of the eurozone. Emmanuel Macron won the election, defeating French nationalist Marine Le Pen with 66% of the vote. This bodes well for euro believers, as President-elect Macron will likely strive to work closely with the other European economic powerhouses, like Germany, in an effort to bring much needed reform. Nevertheless, Macron’s presidency will not be easy, with some of his core policy provisions differing strongly from Germany’s. French relations with the U.S. will kick off when Donald Trump meets with Mr. Macron at the NATO summit later this month.
Global markets are relatively flat following the election, with U.S. indices down slightly and most European indices down less than a percent. The French election is a classic situation of buying into an event and selling after. This activity comes on the heels of a generally flat week with relatively light volumes. U.S. markets were led by Information Technology, up 1.4%, and held down by Telecommunications, down 1.2%.
The All-Star Investor models experienced little need to adjust allocations. All of the models maintained their current holdings, with the exception of Global Multi-Asset Income, which is up 2.9% year-to-date and will be selling the First Trust Multi-Asset Dividend Income ETF (MDIV) and buying a position weighted 16.9% in the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). These position adjustments will be made as of today’s close.
International Rotation experienced the best week, up 2.5%, bringing its year-to-date change up 7.3%. International Rotation was led by strong performance from the iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, which was up more than 6%. The WisdomTree International Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ) also had a strong week, up 3.5%. Today, some of these funds are experiencing a selloff in response to the French elections – the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF is down about 2%.
For more information on model performance, please refer to the table at the top of the page.
Model commentary coming soon.
DISCLOSURE
© 2017 Dynamic Performance Publishing, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. This material is protected under U.S. copyright law and is provided for the exclusive use of our members for personal purposes. Although our employees may answer your general customer service questions, they are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular investment situation. No communication by Dynamic Performance Publishing or our employees to you should be deemed as personalized investment advice. Any investment recommended in this email should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company. Dynamic Performance Publishing, its affiliates, and clients may hold positions in the recommended securities. Results are not indicative of holdings for clients of Flexible Plan Investments. Forwarding, copying, or otherwise duplicating this information for the use by anyone other than the intended recipient is expressly forbidden. Any retransmission of this material by you is your authorization to us to debit your credit card, or otherwise bill you, for a full price one-year membership for each violation. It may also cause your membership to be revoked without a refund. Any such action on our part does not prevent us from seeking additional legal remedies.