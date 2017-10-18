Weekly Edge: Investors Still Game for the “Most Hated Bull Market in History”

This year has been dubbed “the most hated bull market in history,” but that does not mean investors are shying away from it. According to MarketWatch, the Dow is making its way to its fourth straight daily rise—its 13th gain in the past 16 trading days—and has broken 23,000. The S&P 500 is also on its fourth straight daily rise and has posted gains 14 of the past 17 trading days. With records being broken, retail and institutional investors are warming up to the market.

MarketWatch also reports that over the past month, $31.3 billion has been invested in stock-based ETFs, mainly due to the confidence of market participants. This positive sentiment keeps investors from pulling back from the stock market. But this bullish shift could be a warning sign. Factors such as political tensions, White House uncertainty, and tax reform may disrupt this sentiment. However, as long as those factors can be controlled, evidence seems to support the continuation of this positive sentiment.

According to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, which focuses on the probability of an increase in stock prices over the coming year, 65% of respondents see an increase in market prices in the coming year. The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) survey also supports this belief, with 39.8% of respondents reporting they believe the market will be positive over the coming months. This response is higher than the historical average of 38.5%. Overall, investors are encouraged by economic growth, increase in earnings, and the market’s upward momentum.

The AAII survey also shows the number of bearish investors fell to 26.9%. These levels are below the historical average of 30.5%. In short, investor sentiment is positive overall, but the previously mentioned factors are still top of mind.

Sectors: The leading Sector Benchmark ETFs exhibited only relative shifts between sectors, with the average momentum score remaining around 17.46 for the last two weeks. Technology increased the most for the week, up 3 points. Telecom fell the most, down by 14. Consumer Staples remained near the bottom. Cyclicals remained near the top, suggesting that the market has a continued appetite for risk. The spread between the highest and lowest decreased slightly from 42 to 38.

Factors: The leading Factor Benchmark ETFs decreased only slightly for the week, changing from 21.7 to 20.3. Small Size lost the most, down 7. Dividend Growth and Low Volatility gained the most, both up 2. High Beta and Momentum led, while Low Volatility and Yield were at the bottom. Factor rankings continue to suggest a market appetite for risk. The spread between top-ranked and bottom-ranked securities decreased from 21 to 17.

Global: Rankings in the leading Global Benchmark ETFs increased slightly for the week. The average score rose from 20 to 21.9 for the week. Japan increased from 16 to 26, while China fell from 45 to 39. Japan is now in second place followed by Emerging Markets, which increased from 21 to 25. The USA, UK, and Pacific regions remained at the bottom of the rankings.

