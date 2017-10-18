What Is Risk Really All About?

When we invest we can’t know the future or get a do-over.

Investors are so different. They pursue different goals. They react differently to changes in the financial marketplace. Some are aggressive. Some are conservative. Sometimes they are terribly concerned with risk, and other times they seem able to totally ignore it.

This suggests that most investors really don’t understand what risk is all about.

After almost 50 years of researching the financial markets, operating one of the early hedge funds, and then running a multibillion-dollar turnkey asset management program (TAMP) for the last 36 years, I’ve formulated some thoughts on risk that I’d like to share.

First, you have to understand why risk exists. The simple answer? Because we can’t know the future or go back for a do-over.

If we knew the future, there would be no risk. Our foreknowledge would prevent us from encountering any bad events.

Similarly, if once we encountered misfortune we could retrace our steps and avoid the adversity, we could live life risk-free.

As some before me have noted, if we could live life looking in the rearview mirror, instead of through life’s windshield, we could always achieve happiness.

But life does not accommodate us. Try as we might, we find that we cannot study, work, or research our way to a place without risk. Having friends in high places or trying to avoid people in low places won’t guarantee an existence without peril. Nor will simply ignoring the threat of danger allow us to sidestep it. Risk is always with us.

Now, if this was the typical investment article, I could stop here and warn you that all investments have risks, and if you think you can have the returns of the stock market with no downside, please stop reading. Take your assets and put them into money-market certificates. Then pray that neither inflation nor a plunging dollar makes your funds worthless.

Hopefully, however, I have more to say (not that I disagree with the foregoing).

Recognizing market risk

Most people seem to believe that they can recognize risk. And there are risks that you can see a mile away. You know the risk of crossing a street or stopping on a railroad crossing.

The advice of a former owner of a market-timing firm still rings in my ears. At every seminar on timing, he would ask, “If you’re standing on the railroad tracks and a train is approaching, what should you do?” Of course, the answer is “get off the tracks!”

Yet, most truly scary risk, in and out of the financial markets, is not dealt with so simply. And, as if to provide the exception to even these elementary examples, it seems like every day we read of someone getting killed simply crossing a street or a railroad crossing!

Our variable sense of investment risk

Why is risk important to us sometimes and not at other times?

Some attribute this to a status quo bias. The evolutionary wiring of the human brain causes us to unconsciously assume the continuation of the status quo.

For example, say we just spent two years in a short-term depression, during which stock market indexes fell 50% to 70%. Status quo bias would cause investors to feel the stock market is too risky to buy into, and they would continue to feel that way for years afterward, regardless of the return potential.

On the other hand, after an eight-year bull market, it would be harder to find people who say that stocks are too risky to invest in. In such times, the focus is not on risk but on return. Sound familiar?

Another bias working against a realistic view of risk is the familiarity bias. We encounter this bias every day. We buy popular brands. Why? Because they are familiar, they are talked about, and they are trusted. So when the stock market commentators say it’s a bull or a bear market, it becomes acceptable and we act accordingly, giving little thought to the less popular alternative

Silent risk

Nassim Taleb, author of “The Black Swan,” has written of “silent risk.”

Risk is often silent. By its nature, the existence of risk is not realized until it is too late. Taleb compares it to sending troops out to the battlefield after the battle is lost.

And just as we are late to recognize risk, it is impossible to measure the extent of the risk until after it has occurred. Like those caught in the path of a hurricane, we are simply left to pick up the pieces and deal with the resulting damage.

I thought of this hidden, unmeasurable aspect of risk on the first day of this month:

With the arrival of autumn, the night must have been a bit cooler. The crowd had enjoyed three days of country-western music. In a venue and town devoted to pleasure, the audience was listening to the last act. Undoubtedly, many were picking up and heading home to beat the rush. Others were savoring the last delicious moments of a glorious weekend.

The glow of neon bathed the northern horizon with colorful light, even though the sun had set in the west hours before. High above towered a magnificent structure, golden glass and steel, with a hundred windows—some lit, some dark. It was a place that many of the concertgoers called home, at least for a night or two. That any of them were at risk was probably the furthest thing from their minds.

And then the shots rang out.

Only then did they recognize the risk—one that was statistically minuscule just moments ago. Now it was a certainty.

Before the dissonant sound of gunfire drowned out the melodies from the stage, the effect of the risk was unmeasurable. Moments later, it was quantifiable, and the number of dead and wounded marched ever higher for days afterward.

As a nation, our hearts were broken, our minds were shaken, and our prayers for strength and support were, and are, offered to the victims and their families. They never knew that their fate was intertwined with an unknowable risk that could not be eluded without foreknowledge. There was no do-over for them.

So it is, on a far less tragic stage, for investors.

Financial risk is not predictable, but …

The bad news is that risk is not predictable with 100% probability. The good news, though, is the exposure to risk is predictable with certainty. As a result, we can prepare for it.

We know from studying history that stock market crashes follow the business cycle and occur rather routinely. When they will occur, however, is not knowable in advance. It may be just a couple of years after it last occurred, or it could be more than a decade afterward.

It has been 10 years since the market topped out in 2007, preceding a 50%–70% downturn that took a year and a half to recover from. The rally that ensued afterward continues today, the second-longest in stock market history.

Using this knowledge of the certainty of a bear market does not eliminate risk, nor does it enable you to circle on a calendar when it will surface. But realizing that risk is always with us and preparing for it can mitigate the damages when risk inevitably surfaces.

In investing, the status quo is overvalued

Life and financial markets are unpredictable. While life seems to be teaching us that lesson every day, since the election the financial markets have been telling quite a different story. Volatility is at a multiyear low. Price corrections have been practically nonexistent. It seems that each day a new all-time high is trumpeted in the financial press.

In such times, the unpredictability of financial markets is undervalued, and the status quo is overvalued. Although we can’t know when a true bear market will surface, history tells us we will be exposed to that risk.

Since risk is always with us, doesn’t it make sense that investors should always have dynamic, risk-managed strategies in their portfolios?

Market update

Another week of rising stock prices, and that means more new all-time highs for the various domestic stock indexes.

The weekly gains were not as substantial as many of those racked up during this nearly yearlong rally. It could be argued that the momentum that had previously propelled stocks higher is slowing.

Certainly, stocks are overbought. Not only have the indexes seemingly gone up too far and too fast, but they have reached the top of their long-term up channels.

Nearly 75% of the S&P 500’s component stocks are above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. In the past, this has often signaled a short-term top. Fortunately, resulting declines have generally been minor and short-lived.

Sentiment certainly looks like it is peaking. The American Association of Individual Investors survey has reached its highest level of the year, and newsletter writers have been almost universally bullish. From a contrarian perspective, this has historically preceded lower prices.

Last week was the first full week of the six-week earnings reporting season. Of the few companies that have reported so far, 78% of the reported earnings beat analyst estimates and 85% of revenues did the same.

I do note that, going into earnings season, most earnings revisions coming from analysts were negative. However, the Bespoke Investment Group has found this to be generally good news. In fact, Bespoke’s research has determined that when this occurs the S&P 500 has risen 85% of the time over the next six weeks, with a median gain of 2.62%.

Stock market volatility remains low. The Dow’s average daily rate of change is the lowest since 1964. And that low volatility ushered in another 10% gain in the S&P 500 in 1965 (although the index did suffer a 10% correction in May and June of that year).

Bond yields have been retreating from their recent peak. This, of course, has sent bond prices higher in the short term.

Overall, we have seen positive economic reports of late. Last week, seven outperformed economist projections, while four underperformed. The bullish economic reports are generally seen as a precursor to a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.

All this suggests to me that we may see some flat to down action in the next week or two.

